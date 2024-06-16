Sunday, June 16, 2024
New Guy Harvey Documentary Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Guy Harvey Portrait
Guy Harvey Portrait

Filming has begun on a new documentary about the life of artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey.

The film is being produced by Abundance Studios in association with DNA Films and will be directed by Nick Nanton. If that name rings a bell, it should be no surprise since Nanton has won 22 Emmys over his career.

The documentary will delve into the life of Dr. Harvey and take an in-depth look into his life, passions and business interests.

Commenting on the new film, Nanton stated:

“Guy Harvey’s story is one of passion, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of conservation. He has combined his unique talent of art to bring a spotlight to the world of conservation. Through this documentary, we hope to inspire audiences to look at how they can unite their gifts with their passions to create positive change in the world as well as join us in preserving our oceans for future generations.”

While the man himself, Dr. Guy Harvey, added:

“I am honored and excited to share my journey and commitment to marine conservation through this documentary.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

