New Guy Harvey Documentary Announced

Filming has begun on a new documentary about the life of artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey.

The film is being produced by Abundance Studios in association with DNA Films and will be directed by Nick Nanton. If that name rings a bell, it should be no surprise since Nanton has won 22 Emmys over his career.

The documentary will delve into the life of Dr. Harvey and take an in-depth look into his life, passions and business interests.

Commenting on the new film, Nanton stated:

“Guy Harvey’s story is one of passion, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of conservation. He has combined his unique talent of art to bring a spotlight to the world of conservation. Through this documentary, we hope to inspire audiences to look at how they can unite their gifts with their passions to create positive change in the world as well as join us in preserving our oceans for future generations.”

While the man himself, Dr. Guy Harvey, added:

“I am honored and excited to share my journey and commitment to marine conservation through this documentary.”