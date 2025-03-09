New Manatee Sanctuary Boardgame Crowdfunding Campaign Launches

A crowdfunding campaign for a new “Manatee Sanctuary” board game has launched.

The new game lets you take the role of a conservationist dedicated to protecting and preserving these amazing creatures. The main objective as a Manatee Sanctuary manager is to attract them, nurture them and then end up with the best sanctuary around.

The game is short and quick, making it fun to play. It takes place over three rounds of play that require strategy and thinking, yet are short and fun. The game aims to strike the perfect balance between complexity and ease of play.

One fun aspect of the new game is that it is ideal for multiple rounds with big groups. Depending on which page you select, the game can be played by up to 12 players, making it perfect for schools, scouts and other larger groups. In addition, the game is very quick, with each game taking around 30 minutes.

The new game features the tried-and-tested “I split, you choose” drafting style, which many will be familiar with from other board games. This style also creates tension and communication between players, which leads to more fun.

To create a beautiful game, the team has enlisted the help of a renowned legend in the board game community, artist Andrew Bosley. The designer’s art has contributed to some of the most visually stunning and beautiful board games around. So, if you like to feed manatees and want to protect them, the Manatee sanctuary might be ideal for you.

You can find the Manatee Sanctuary Game Kickstarter page here.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)