Friday, November 1, 2024
Ocean

New Marine Protected Area Established Off Puerto Rico

John Liang
By John Liang

-

New Marine Protected Area Established Off Puerto Rico (Image Credit: Lorenzo Mittiga / Ocean Image Bank)
Protected Area Established Off Puerto Rico (Image Credit: Lorenzo Mittiga / Ocean Image Bank)

After 16 years of grassroots efforts, local communities in northern Puerto Rico are celebrating the creation of a new marine protected area: the Jardines Submarinos de Vega Baja y Manatí.

The newly established MPA encompasses 202.7 square km (77 square miles) of coastal coral reefs, mangroves and seagrass beds home to more than 14 endangered species, including the Greater Caribbean Manatee. The area also hosts vibrant small-scale fisheries and a local ecotourism industry, and communities hope that new efforts to formally co-manage Jardines as an MPA will allow its waters to remain a source of food and income for local families for generations.

Ricardo Laureano, leading member of Vegabajeños Impulsando Desarrollo Ambiental Sustentable (VIDAS), said:

“This is a victory for the people. These ecosystems nourish us and sustain our quality of life. It took 16 years of hard work, starting in 2007, to get here. Over the years, we rallied neighbors, knocked on doors, and engaged local and national leaders to highlight the critical need to protect this Reserve.”

The conservation movement for Jardines was led by a coalition of several local groups spearheaded by VIDAS, including Puerto Rico Sea Grant, Sociedad de Ambiente Marino, Surfrider Puerto Rico, Para la Naturaleza and supported by international partners like WCS.

“The Jardines MPA represents a critical point of connectivity within the greater Caribbean. Since 2018, WCS has joined forces with the Caribbean Biological Corridor (CBC) – an intergovernmental platform that brings together the countries of the Greater Antilles – to advance and scale up marine conservation in the region. As part of this initiative, WCS supported local partners in Puerto Rico that worked with VIDAS to strengthen the Jardines MPA proposal and bring it across the finish line.”

WCS Marine 30×30 Director Pamela Castillo said:

“This milestone was achieved thanks to the unwavering efforts of a grassroots community coalition. WCS is honored to provide technical support that helps locally-led efforts like this one reach the national level, contributing to the successful designation of the Jardines MPA. We celebrate our partnership with the Caribbean Biological Corridor in advancing science-based, effective, and inclusive marine conservation, which brings us closer to the coalition of community groups in Puerto Rico, led by VIDAS.”

The next step will be the development of a co-management plan for the MPA.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,191FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US