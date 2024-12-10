Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Ocean

New Names for 20 North Atlantic Right Whales Unveiled

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Frisbee (Catalog #3980) Photo taken by Center for Coastal Studies under NOAA permit 19315-01
Frisbee (Catalog #3980) Photo taken by Center for Coastal Studies under NOAA permit 19315-01

Scientists at the New England Aquarium this week unveiled a new slate of named North Atlantic right whales, an annual tradition that helps researchers in the field identify the critically endangered animals in real time.

Every right whale in the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog has a number assigned to them, and many of these whales have also been given names that help scientists more easily recognize the whales when they see them during field work. Even for a small population of around 370 individuals, remembering numbers for each whale can be daunting, so names can make it easier. This year, 20 right whales were assigned names.

The naming process involves submissions from North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium members and various research organizations, who then participate in a ranked choice voting system. The names are intended to relate to easily recognizable features or facts about the individual whale.

According to Amy Warren, an assistant research scientist in the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, who leads the naming process:

“Researchers who identify right whales in the field benefit from whales having recognizable names. Throughout the naming process, the scientists’ stories from past sightings tend to come out. It’s a fun bonus for all of us to feel connected to the research community members who spend time on and over the water.”

Swallowtail (Catalog #3725) Photo taken by New England Aquarium and Canadian Whale Institute under DFO Canada SARA permit
Swallowtail (Catalog #3725) Photo taken by New England Aquarium and Canadian Whale Institute under DFO Canada SARA permit
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,177FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US