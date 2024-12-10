New Names for 20 North Atlantic Right Whales Unveiled

Scientists at the New England Aquarium this week unveiled a new slate of named North Atlantic right whales, an annual tradition that helps researchers in the field identify the critically endangered animals in real time.

Every right whale in the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog has a number assigned to them, and many of these whales have also been given names that help scientists more easily recognize the whales when they see them during field work. Even for a small population of around 370 individuals, remembering numbers for each whale can be daunting, so names can make it easier. This year, 20 right whales were assigned names.

The naming process involves submissions from North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium members and various research organizations, who then participate in a ranked choice voting system. The names are intended to relate to easily recognizable features or facts about the individual whale.

According to Amy Warren, an assistant research scientist in the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, who leads the naming process:

“Researchers who identify right whales in the field benefit from whales having recognizable names. Throughout the naming process, the scientists’ stories from past sightings tend to come out. It’s a fun bonus for all of us to feel connected to the research community members who spend time on and over the water.”