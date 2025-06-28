Saturday, June 28, 2025
New Partnership Established to Advance The Safety of Ocean-Based Carbon Removal

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy



Ocean Visions Partners with Fugro
Ocean Visions Partners with Fugro

Ocean Visions and Fugro have announced a new partnership aimed at creating a standardized Environmental Impact Assessment Framework for marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR).

This aims to support carbon removal initiatives by providing a clear, transparent framework that can be reviewed.

The partnership will be a two-year project that designs, creates and fine-tune a framework applicable across a wide range of mCDR strategies. The project will also include other partners, including the UK’s National Oceanography Centre and the US-based Integral Consulting.

The completed framework is scheduled to be published by 2027.

Commenting on the news and selection, Ocean Visions CEO Brad Ack stated:

“Marine carbon dioxide removal has the potential to become a powerful tool in the fight to stop climate change — but first, it must be able to pass the dual tests of safety and effectiveness. Fugro brings deep expertise in environmental impact assessments, framework development, and offshore environmental monitoring, making them an ideal partner to lead this foundational work toward scalable ocean-based solutions.”

While Fugro’s Group Director for the Americas and Fugro USA President Céline Gerson added:

“We’ve spent decades helping industries assess and manage environmental risks in offshore environments. Now we’re applying that expertise to help ensure mCDR is done responsibly and earns public trust.”

Source
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

