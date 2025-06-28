New Partnership Established to Advance The Safety of Ocean-Based Carbon Removal

Ocean Visions and Fugro have announced a new partnership aimed at creating a standardized Environmental Impact Assessment Framework for marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR).

This aims to support carbon removal initiatives by providing a clear, transparent framework that can be reviewed.

The partnership will be a two-year project that designs, creates and fine-tune a framework applicable across a wide range of mCDR strategies. The project will also include other partners, including the UK’s National Oceanography Centre and the US-based Integral Consulting.

The completed framework is scheduled to be published by 2027.

Commenting on the news and selection, Ocean Visions CEO Brad Ack stated:

“Marine carbon dioxide removal has the potential to become a powerful tool in the fight to stop climate change — but first, it must be able to pass the dual tests of safety and effectiveness. Fugro brings deep expertise in environmental impact assessments, framework development, and offshore environmental monitoring, making them an ideal partner to lead this foundational work toward scalable ocean-based solutions.”

While Fugro’s Group Director for the Americas and Fugro USA President Céline Gerson added:

“We’ve spent decades helping industries assess and manage environmental risks in offshore environments. Now we’re applying that expertise to help ensure mCDR is done responsibly and earns public trust.”