New Population Estimate Finds North Atlantic Right Whales Still Swimming Along the Edge of Extinction

A new estimate from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, released this week and based on 2023 data, finds that the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population remains at risk of extinction with only around 372 whales.

Last year, the population estimate released, based on 2022 data, was around 356 whales.

According to the report:

“The sharp decrease observed from 2015-2020 appears to have slowed, though the right whale population continues to experience annual mortalities above recovery thresholds.”

In 2024 thus far, at least four North Atlantic right whales were killed by boat strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, according to ocean advocacy group Oceana:

“Oceana is urgently calling on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and Transport Canada to increase protections to save these whales from extinction.”

In response to the announcement, Gib Brogan, campaign director at Oceana in the United States, said:

“While an increase in population is hopeful, the North Atlantic right whales washing up dead on our shores speak for themselves – we must stop killing them. Five of this year’s calves were killed or are missing and presumed dead, including the first calf of the season who was struck by a boat and died a slow, painful, and preventable death. NOAA’s proposed vessel speed rule to update slow zones for ships would have protected these whales when they were at their most vulnerable, but this plan is gathering dust after more than 800 days. President Biden must approve and implement the updated vessel speed rule soon, before we see moms and calves on our shores this calving season instead of in our waters.”

While Kim Elmslie, campaign director at Oceana Canada, said:

“Today’s news that the North Atlantic right population has increased slightly is positive, but the threats of vessel strikes and entanglement remain present. Right whales have faced a devastating year, with nine deaths and five entanglements; and those are just the ones we know about. More must and can be done to stop the two major threats to right whale’s survival – vessel strikes and entanglements in fishing gear. To ensure whales and fisheries can coexist in Canada, the government must implement ropeless fishing gear in high-risk areas. Additionally, all vessel slowdowns must be mandatory and be applied throughout the range where right whales are found to reduce ship strikes.”

You can read the full report at fisheries.noaa.gov.