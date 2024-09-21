New Sanctuary Community Fund Announced

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has announced the creation of the Sanctuary Community Fund.

The new fund is designed to support local communities in their role to protect national marine sanctuaries, the oceans and the Great Lakes.

The fund will administer US$2 million/~€1.8 million of funding over the next couple of years. The funding is aimed at helping local communities develop the best ideas and processes to protect the oceans and Great Lakes.

According to National Marine Sanctuary Foundation President and CEO Joel Johnson:

“Marine sanctuaries are people-powered, local, and community-driven. The Sanctuary Community Fund will directly strengthen U.S. coastal economies, our natural environment, and maritime heritage. The fund aims to increase access and equity by making capacity-building investments at the community level. This pioneering Fund for marine protected areas makes great use of the Biden-Harris administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act funds to amplify community voices on behalf of conserving their marine resources and strengthening sanctuaries.”

While NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Director John Armor added:

“These grants represent the collaborative work that NOAA and the Foundation are committed to pursuing, ensuring our ocean and Great Lakes are protected for current and future generations with the most innovative and inclusive ideas available. As our nation’s first stewards, NOAA recognizes the fundamental role that Indigenous Peoples, governments, and organizations continue to play in conserving National Marine Sanctuaries, and appreciate the Biden-Harris Administration for supporting this initiative.”