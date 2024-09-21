Saturday, September 21, 2024
Ocean

New Sanctuary Community Fund Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

A map of the US National Marine Sanctuaries system
A map of the US National Marine Sanctuaries system

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has announced the creation of the Sanctuary Community Fund.

The new fund is designed to support local communities in their role to protect national marine sanctuaries, the oceans and the Great Lakes.

The fund will administer US$2 million/~€1.8 million of funding over the next couple of years. The funding is aimed at helping local communities develop the best ideas and processes to protect the oceans and Great Lakes.

According to National Marine Sanctuary Foundation President and CEO Joel Johnson:

“Marine sanctuaries are people-powered, local, and community-driven. The Sanctuary Community Fund will directly strengthen U.S. coastal economies, our natural environment, and maritime heritage. The fund aims to increase access and equity by making capacity-building investments at the community level. This pioneering Fund for marine protected areas makes great use of the Biden-Harris administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act funds to amplify community voices on behalf of conserving their marine resources and strengthening sanctuaries.”

While NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Director John Armor added:

“These grants represent the collaborative work that NOAA and the Foundation are committed to pursuing, ensuring our ocean and Great Lakes are protected for current and future generations with the most innovative and inclusive ideas available. As our nation’s first stewards, NOAA recognizes the fundamental role that Indigenous Peoples, governments, and organizations continue to play in conserving National Marine Sanctuaries, and appreciate the Biden-Harris Administration for supporting this initiative.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,160FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US