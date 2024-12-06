New Vessel And Wave Motion Prediction Product Launched

Miros has launched a new vessel and wave motion prediction product called PredictifAI.

The more accurate vessel and wave motion predictions companies have, the better decisions can be made regarding operations such as jacking, diving, pipe laying, ROV launches and much more.

The information allows users to make better decisions and conduct operations faster, more efficiently and in a safer manner.

According to Miros CEO Marius Five Aarset:

“For 40 years, Miros has been a pioneer in high-quality ocean technology, relentlessly pushing boundaries to enhance the efficiency and safety of offshore operations without compromising quality. With PredictifAI it is no different and this is the next step in this development. PredictifAI is a further demonstration of our commitment to staying ahead of the wave, inspiring confidence that will shape the future of the sector. The result of the hard-work of our in-house team of industry experts, this next-generation technology represents a significant leap forward in maritime safety and operational efficiency.”