Thursday, November 28, 2024
New Website On The Great White Sharks Of Monterey Bay Launched

John Liang
By John Liang

A team of scientists has launched a website and associated social media accounts on Monterey Bay White Sharks.

Last year, the state of California awarded the team from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, Stanford university, University of California Santa Cruz and California State University Monterey Bay a US$5 million (~€4.8 million) contract to study white sharks on the Central Coast for three years.

Led by Dr. Barbara Block, scientists are deploying cutting-edge technology to monitor, tag and track white sharks, as well as survey the pinnipeds that make up the primary food source for adult white sharks.

“This communication outreach is just beginning and soon we will update the website with interactive data maps tracking sharks, exciting new videos about the work and the team, and we’ll also be partnering with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary to host an exhibit and major launch event for our longer video in spring 2025.”

You can visit the website at montereybaywhitesharks.org as well as check out their Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

