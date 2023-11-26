Sunday, November 26, 2023
NOAA and FWC Guide Coral Restoration Efforts

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Diver transplants nursery-grown staghorn coral to reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (Image credit: Coral Restoration Foundation)
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are guiding reef coral return efforts after this summer’s heatwave.

The work is part of the Mission: Iconic Reefs, which outplanted thousands of corals from shallow in-water nurseries to land-based facilities to protect them from the scorching marine heat this last summer.

The program is aimed not only at maintaining the health of reefs in the waters of Florida but also at maintaining the genetic diversity of the coral populations in the area. This should help ensure the long-term survival of the corals.

The FWC and NOAA have created a set of protocols intended to ensure the successful replanting of the corals in the nurseries. These include, amongst others, health check procedures, monitoring requirements and water temperature markers.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

