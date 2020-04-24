The Underwater Photography Guide has announced a special photo competition titled “Ocean Art Safe Under the Sea.”

The main goals of the competition is to bring the global underwater photography community together, encourage artistic expression, raise awareness, and to help raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition has 15 categories, giving it a wide range of photo disciplines and cameras, and allowing the broadest possible participation base. To raise funds to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, one-quarter of the proceeds will be donated to the Centers for Disease Control Foundation and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The competition features over US$10,000 (~9,249 Euros) in prizes. Entries for the competition must be submitted by 11:59 PM PST on June 30, 2020.

You can find out more here, check out the competition rules here and register here.

(Image credit: Greg Lecoeur)