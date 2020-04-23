In a blow to the UK diving industry, diving retailer Simply Scuba has appointed administrators today putting 32 jobs at risk. Administration in the UK is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

The Faversham, Kent based Simply Group is a well-known brand in the UK diving scene, having been trading for 25 years and winning Dive Retailer of the Year 10 years in a row.

In addition to the Simply Scuba brand, the company also specialized in beachwear, outdoor clothing, and equipment through other brands like SimplySwim and SimplyHike.

DeeperBlue.com understands that administrators are hoping to sell the company rather than shut it down and have asked for interested parties to submit bids by Thursday 30th April. There is expected to be interest from bidders to buy the business but with the current economic uncertainty, it is not clear whether that is possible.