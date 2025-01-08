Ocean Exploration Advisory Board To Hold A Meeting This Week

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Ocean Exploration Advisory Board (OEAB) is holding a meeting this week.

On Friday, January 10, OEAB members will discuss and provide advice on the Federal ocean exploration program, according to a recent notice.

Matters to be considered include:

“NOAA laboratory and program science reviews are conducted every five years to evaluate the quality, relevance, and performance of research conducted in NOAA OAR laboratories and programs. On October 9-10, 2024, the Ocean Exploration Advisory Board conducted a five-year program review of the NOAA Ocean Exploration program. Three focus areas were identified for the review: Ensuring a National Program of Ocean Exploration; Technological Innovation and Application; and, Public Engagement and Education. The Board will formally convene on January 10, 2025 to validate and vote on their findings, and upon approval, their Report of Findings and Recommendations will be transmitted to the NOAA Administrator and Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere.”