Saturday, September 14, 2024
Ocean Impact Organisation Announces Third Accelerator Cohort Winners

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

OIAP 2024 Cohort Announcement
The Ocean Impact Organisation has announced the winners of its third accelerator cohort.

The accelerator aims to kick start and drive the blue economy forward by funding start-ups offering groundbreaking solutions. 

The third cohort includes five companies, and this year there is a strong focus on food security and overfishing. This year’s winners and their solutions are as follows:

  • AQUIT | Viña del Mar, Chile: Biotech solutions for sustainable aquaculture.
  • Blue Carbon | Brisbane, Australia: Helping businesses partner with nature.
  • Ocean Intelligence | Nelson, New Zealand: Data-driven solutions for marine farmers.
  • Pinpoint Earth | Nelson, New Zealand: Revolutionising seafood traceability.
  • Washbox | Sydney, Australia: Closed-loop tool wash technology.

According to Ocean Impact Organisation CEO and Co-Founder Nick Chiarelli:

“This cohort of exciting startups and critical solutions represents the continued evolution of OIO and our programs. By supporting these startups and providing them valuable access to industry partners and customers in the region, we are accelerating their commercialization journey and helping them contribute to the sustainable blue economy.”

While the Head of Global Programs at OIO, Elisa-Marie Dumas, added:

“There are a lot of parallels between the solutions in our new cohort and the details in the draft Sustainable Ocean Plan. It’s clear that existing industries need real-world solutions to help meet targets and reduce their impact. This cohort has the potential to make a tremendous impact in our solution areas of: Ocean Pollution, Food Security, Climate and Habitat & Biodiversity.”

Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

