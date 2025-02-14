Friday, February 14, 2025
Ocean Souls Announces The Launch of The Ocean Souls Explorer

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

Ocean Souls Explorer

Ocean Souls has announced the launch of its avant garde vessel the Ocean Souls Explorer, which will include scuba diving trips.

The vessel is dedicated to exploring our oceans, scientific discovery and storytelling to help connect us and the oceans.

The Ocean Souls Explorer is a sailing catamaran that aims to spend 11 months at sea each year. During this time, the Ocean Souls team invites scientists, NGOs and other ocean stakeholders to join the team on their exploration journey. Teams will come and go and focus on specific exploration campaigns.

The team behind Ocean Souls believes that through the power of film and photography, they can raise awareness and connect more people to the natural world. The team hopes this increased connection can lead to a resurgence in the public’s fascination with nature and increase people’s awareness and the protection afforded to the environment.

The vessel will begin its itineraries in April, with journeys in the Caribbean and Panama to explore and scuba dive the region. The team plans to document leatherback turtles during their nesting season, with the hopes of increasing our understanding of these majestic creatures. 

Guest trips will commence the following month, with the first trip scheduled for May 15, 2025. This trip will take up to 10 days.

During the following months of June, July and August 2025, the Ocean Souls Explorer will offer trips on the Pacific side of Costa Rica and Panama. Later in the year, the vessel will offer itineraries off Baja California. 

You can find out more information about the Ocean Souls Explorer here, and check out a video about the vessel’s launch below.

Sourceoceansoulsexplorer.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

