Oceans.IO Announces The First Shipments Of The S1 Dive Computer

Oceans.IO, the manufacturer of the S1 dive computer, has announced that the first models have now shipped out to customers.

The S1 computer is the first wrist-mounted dive computer with the ability to send and receive messages to other computers underwater. The S1 has a communication range of 15-20m (50-60ft), depending on the terrain using its ultrasonic sensors. Features of the S1 include:

3D compass for underwater navigation

Wireless charging.

Wireless syncing of dive data over Bluetooth.

Silent haptic feedback.

Free oceans app, available for both android and iOS.

You can find out more about the S1 here.