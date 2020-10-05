Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Scuba Diving

Oceans.IO Announces The First Shipments Of The S1 Dive Computer

By Sam Helmy

The S1 Ultrasonic dive computer
Oceans.IO, the manufacturer of the S1 dive computer, has announced that the first models have now shipped out to customers.

The S1 computer is the first wrist-mounted dive computer with the ability to send and receive messages to other computers underwater. The S1 has a communication range of 15-20m (50-60ft), depending on the terrain using its ultrasonic sensors. Features of the S1 include:

  • 3D compass for underwater navigation
  • Wireless charging.
  • Wireless syncing of dive data over Bluetooth.
  • Silent haptic feedback.
  • Free oceans app, available for both android and iOS.

You can find out more about the S1 here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

