Oil and Gas Expansion Threatens Ocean Life in ‘Coral Triangle’

By John Liang

Offshore Oil or Gas Rig in sea at sunset time. industry drill platform in ocean. Water with underwater bubbles with sunrise on horizon. subsea marine landscape. Mining petroleum.

Oil and gas concessions and production areas in the “Coral Triangle” region of Southeast Asia overlap with tens of thousands of kilometers of marine protected areas, which include mangroves, coral reefs and seagrass habitats, according to new analysis from Earth Insight, SkyTruth, CEED Philippines, and others, released this week.

The findings in Coral Triangle at Risk: Fossil Fuel Threats and Impacts were collected from satellite imagery and data analysis of the region. The report warns that fossil fuel expansion will increase tanker traffic and the risk of oil spills, with dire consequences for local populations and marine life.

The Coral Triangle extends over 10 million square kilometers (4 million square miles), spanning seven countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, the Philippines, Timor-Leste and the Solomon Islands.

Known as the “Amazon of the seas,” the Coral Triangle is one of the most biodiverse marine regions in the world and the threat from oil and gas expansion is immense. The Coral Triangle contains more than 600 Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) – ~16% of which overlap with oil & gas blocks – a large majority of which are still in the exploration phase.
 
Additional key findings from this study include:
  • 11% of Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA) and Important Marine Mammal Areas (IMMA) in the Coral Triangle is overlapped by oil and gas blocks
  • 24% of coral reefs, 22% of seagrass areas, and 37% of mangroves overlap with current or planned oil and gas blocks.
  • There are more than 100 known offshore oil and gas blocks that are currently producing in the region covering over 120,000 km2 of marine area – about 1% of the Coral Triangle. 
  • There are over 450 known blocks that are being explored for future oil and gas extraction covering an additional 1.6 million km2, an area larger than Indonesia. 
  • There are 80 MPAs in the Coral Triangle that are completely covered by oil & gas blocks – 55 of which are found in Malaysian waters. Additionally, 35 oil slicks appeared within MPA boundaries. 
  • Since 2020, 793 oil slicks have been visible in the Coral Triangle in satellite imagery – 98% were created by transiting vessels, which release untreated, oily wastewater in a process called bilge dumping, the other 2% can be attributed to oil infrastructure.
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

