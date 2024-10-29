Oil and Gas Expansion Threatens Ocean Life in ‘Coral Triangle’

Oil and gas concessions and production areas in the “Coral Triangle” region of Southeast Asia overlap with tens of thousands of kilometers of marine protected areas, which include mangroves, coral reefs and seagrass habitats, according to new analysis from Earth Insight, SkyTruth, CEED Philippines, and others, released this week.

The findings in Coral Triangle at Risk: Fossil Fuel Threats and Impacts were collected from satellite imagery and data analysis of the region. The report warns that fossil fuel expansion will increase tanker traffic and the risk of oil spills, with dire consequences for local populations and marine life.

The Coral Triangle extends over 10 million square kilometers (4 million square miles), spanning seven countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, the Philippines, Timor-Leste and the Solomon Islands.

Known as the “Amazon of the seas,” the Coral Triangle is one of the most biodiverse marine regions in the world and the threat from oil and gas expansion is immense. The Coral Triangle contains more than 600 Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) – ~16% of which overlap with oil & gas blocks – a large majority of which are still in the exploration phase.

Additional key findings from this study include: