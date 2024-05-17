Friday, May 17, 2024
Scuba Diving

‘On Wahoo Reef’ Now AvailableTo Read

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Tim Jackson's 'On Wahoo Reef' Now Available To Read
Tim Jackson's 'On Wahoo Reef' Now Available To Read

Author Tim Jackson’s latest scuba diving-inspired novel, “On Wahoo Reef,” is now available for purchase.

The book is set in the Caribbean and has a strong scuba theme, which comes as no surprise since it’s written by a captain and diving instructor.

The book follows the adventures of Wally Breight, a miserable-in-his-job public relations executive who dreams of escaping to the Caribbean.

When Wally stumbles across a run-down scuba diving operation for sale on Blacktip Island, he snaps it up and settles into paradise. But paradise has other ideas. His dive boat’s a lemon. His business partner proves the age of piracy isn’t dead. Scuba guests are scarce. And a free-spirited dive mistress might party him into an early grave.

The book is available on Goodreads and Amazon.

Tim Jackson's 'On Wahoo Reef' Now Available To Read
Tim Jackson’s ‘On Wahoo Reef’ Now Available To Read
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,165FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US