‘On Wahoo Reef’ Now AvailableTo Read

Author Tim Jackson’s latest scuba diving-inspired novel, “On Wahoo Reef,” is now available for purchase.

The book is set in the Caribbean and has a strong scuba theme, which comes as no surprise since it’s written by a captain and diving instructor.

The book follows the adventures of Wally Breight, a miserable-in-his-job public relations executive who dreams of escaping to the Caribbean.

When Wally stumbles across a run-down scuba diving operation for sale on Blacktip Island, he snaps it up and settles into paradise. But paradise has other ideas. His dive boat’s a lemon. His business partner proves the age of piracy isn’t dead. Scuba guests are scarce. And a free-spirited dive mistress might party him into an early grave.

The book is available on Goodreads and Amazon.