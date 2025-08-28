Thursday, August 28, 2025
Orange Nurse Shark Spotted Off Costa Rica

By John Liang

Orange Nurse Shark Spotted Off Costa Rica (Image credit: Parismina Domus Dei)
An exceedingly rare, orange-colored nurse shark was discovered by anglers off the coast of Costa Rica this month.

The anglers hooked the shark during a sport fishing trip near Tortuguero National Park on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast.

The 200cm/6.56-foot-long shark (“Ginglymostoma cirratum”) exhibited a skin condition called xanthism.

According to a report in the journal Marine Biodiversity:

“This unique finding suggests that xanthism does not hinder survival in this species. Compared to previous reports of abnormal pigmentation in G. cirratum, such as albinism, piebaldism, and hypomelanosis, this is the first scientifically documented case of total xanthism in the species and the first record from the Caribbean Sea. Further research is needed to explore potential genetic or environmental factors influencing this rare pigmentation anomaly in sharks.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

