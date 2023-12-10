ORCA Golf Unveils New Guy Harvey Golf Bag Collection

ORCA Golf has partnered with marine wildlife artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey to create a limited-edition golf bag collection featuring popular marine species artwork.

There are four styles of bags on offer, two Apec hybrid cart designs and two custom stand designs. A portion of the sale proceeds will benefit the Guy Harvey Foundation in its education and marine conservation work.

Features of the golf bags include:

Made from premium tour-grade leather.

Magnetic easy-to-open pockets.

The Dorsal 1 has five pockets.

The Apex has eleven pockets.

A dedicated velvet-lined valuables pocket.

An umbrella slot and a water bottle holder.

The bags’ retail prices will range from US$285/~€262/~£225 to $349/~€321/~£275. Pre-orders are now available with delivery at the end of March 2024.

Commenting on the collaboration, Orca Golf Co-Founder Erica Bennett stated:

“Golf brings people together and with growing up as we did in Jamaica, perhaps this was destined to happen…Pouring his heart and soul into everything he touches, Dr. Harvey and his Foundation remain steadfast in their commitment as a catalyst for ocean health. His artwork is both beautiful and breathtaking.”

You can find out more information here.