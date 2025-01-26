Sunday, January 26, 2025
Pillar Coral Reclassified To Endangered

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Pillar Coral (Image credit: Francoise Cabada-Blanco)
Pillar Coral (Image credit: Francoise Cabada-Blanco)

The US National Marine Fisheries Service has reclassified Pillar Coral as “Endangered.”

The latest ruling will come into force from February 18, 2025.

The latest development moves Pillar Coral (Dendrogyra cylindrus) from threatened to endangered on the federal list of endangered and threatened species. The move came after a five-year review by a group of experts, which included taking comments from members of the public as well as experts.

The review found that the pillar coral is in danger of extinction throughout all or the vast majority of its range. As a result, it has been reclassified as endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) of 1973.

The notice states:

“We have determined that D. cylindrus is in danger of extinction throughout all
or a significant portion of its range. This final determination is based on the information in the 5-year review, from expert peer reviewers, and from public comments, which together comprise the best scientific and commercial data available.”

Read the full notice.

Sourcegovinfo.gov
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

