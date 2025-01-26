Pillar Coral Reclassified To Endangered

The US National Marine Fisheries Service has reclassified Pillar Coral as “Endangered.”

The latest ruling will come into force from February 18, 2025.

The latest development moves Pillar Coral (Dendrogyra cylindrus) from threatened to endangered on the federal list of endangered and threatened species. The move came after a five-year review by a group of experts, which included taking comments from members of the public as well as experts.

The review found that the pillar coral is in danger of extinction throughout all or the vast majority of its range. As a result, it has been reclassified as endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) of 1973.

The notice states:

“We have determined that D. cylindrus is in danger of extinction throughout all

or a significant portion of its range. This final determination is based on the information in the 5-year review, from expert peer reviewers, and from public comments, which together comprise the best scientific and commercial data available.”

Read the full notice.