Saturday, August 26, 2023
Ocean

Proposed Seismic Blasting Could Endager Marine Ecosystems In Australia

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Migrating Humpback Whales pass through the Columbus Passage during the winter months.

A proposed plan to use air guns to conduct seismic blasting activities in the Bass Strait has been blasted by scientists since it could seriously damage marine ecosystems and whales in the area between the Australian mainland and Tasmania.

The proposed plan is from Schlumberger, the oilfield service company, in conjunction with energy data provider TGS. And the proposed blasting area would cover a massive 7.7-million-hectare/19-milllion-acre region of the strait.

The blasting would generate blasts louder than 250 decibels every 10 seconds or so and would last for months. According to stakeholders, this phenomenal noise pollution could have a devastating impact on a wide range of marine life in the area.

Many stakeholders have requested that the regulatory authority NOPSEMA reject the proposed blasting plan due to its potential negative impact.

You can check out a video on the effects of blasting on Cetaceans below.

Stop Seismic Blasting | Australian Marine Conservation Society

SourceZinc69
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

