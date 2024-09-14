Quino Del Mar To Launch In July 2025

The latest stunning Mexican liveaboard Quino Del Mar is set to launch in July 2025.

The new vessel is set to replace the Quino Del Guardian. The ship will opereate in the Sea of Cortez, with itineraries to the Midriff islands, Baja, and the southern route. In addition, the vessel will operate itineraries to Socorro.

Features of the Quino Del Mar include:

Steel hull designed specifically for scuba divers.

118ft/36m length with a 26ft/8 m beam.

Capacity for up to 20 divers in 10 staterooms.

Eight cabins on the upper deck and two on the lower deck.

Large Saloon

Computer station

Dinning room and galley.

Large dive deck featuring a camera table

The entire vessel is air conditioned

You can find out more information here.