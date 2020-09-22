Tuesday, September 22, 2020
DeeperBlue Podcast

Raising the USS Monitor with Navy Diver Bobbie Scholley, and New Freediving Records Under COVID-19

Stephan Whelan
Stephan Whelan

-

DBP - Episode 14
DBP - Episode 14

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In Episode 14, you’ll hear the latest news in the last week from around the world underwater including hearing about 4 new freediving world records set under the first competitions starting up post-summer COVID-19 lockdowns.

Then we have one of our co-hosts – the iconic US freediver and Discovery Channel host – Mehgan Heaney-Grier.  Mehgan debuts this week with an interview with Bobbie Scholley, a retired captain in the US Navy where she served for 24 years and specialized in special operations and surface warfare, as well as deep-sea salvage.  She takes us on a journey as she tells us about her career as well as helping salvage on one of the most iconic and historically significant shipwrecks in US naval history – the USS Monitor.

We then hear from Alex Rose, science editor and photographer at the incredible Oceangeographic Magazine as she helps us understand the best way to start capturing epic underwater shots… and it has nothing to do with equipment.

And then finally we hear from Polly Woolfenden on her Best Dive Ever.

Stephan Whelan
Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

