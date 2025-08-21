Thursday, August 21, 2025
Ocean

Rare Pillar Coral Bred For The First Time On Bonaire

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Rare Pillar Coral Bred for First Time on Bonaire (Image Credit: Julian Beccari)
Rare Pillar Coral Bred for First Time on Bonaire (Image Credit: Julian Beccari)

The Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) for the first time recently collected spawn from the critically endangered pillar coral (Dendrogyra cylindrus) and raised young corals through its breeding program.

Pillar Coral spawn (Image credit: RRFB)
Pillar Coral spawn (Image credit: RRFB)

The young corals will soon be transferred into underwater nurseries, where they will be carefully monitored as they grow before returning to the reef.

Pillar coral populations on Bonaire have declined sharply in recent years due to the spread of SCTLD and consecutive marine heatwaves, leaving only scattered colonies that are often too far apart to reproduce naturally. As the “canary of the reef,” this species is highly sensitive to ocean change and often the first to show signs of stress. Without intervention, pillar coral faces functional extinction on the island — as has already happened in Florida and elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Rare Pillar Coral Bred For First time On Bonaire (Image credit: RRFB)
Rare Pillar Coral Bred For First time On Bonaire (Image credit: RRFB)

RRFB’s Lead Restoration Technician Cheyenna de Wit says:

“Helping pillar corals reproduce here is more than just a milestone for us — it’s a lifeline for a species that is vanishing from Bonaire’s reefs.”

The recent successful spawn collection underscores the critical role of active coral restoration. While improving water quality and reducing local stressors are essential, they can’t alone save dying species like pillar coral.

Rare Pillar Coral Bred for First Time (Image Credit: Julian Beccari)
Rare Pillar Coral Bred for First Time (Image Credit: Julian Beccari)

Growing research has shown that coral breeding and fragmentation, techniques that underpin the foundation’s work, can give corals a better chance to survive changing ocean conditions. In two recent studies, scientists found that heat tolerance can be passed from parent corals to their offspring, and that young, lab-reared corals show greater resilience to bleaching than wild colonies.

By applying these research-backed techniques at scale, RRFB produces tens of thousands of young corals each year. In addition to pillar coral, their team produced 56,000 staghorn coral larvae last week and raised over 26,000 young grooved brain coral earlier this year.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US