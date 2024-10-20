Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire Appoints New COO and More

The Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire has announced the appointment of Ernst Noyons as the new COO and the expansion of the scale of its operation.

The move came after Noyons spent three years at the foundation and oversaw an expansion of the foundation’s work and activities.

These expansion efforts include the addition of new species, as well as the expansion of the coral nursery system around the island. In addition the Foundation has created plans for an on-land facility that will allow the organization to greatly scale up its coral restoration activities.

Commenting on his new post, Noyons said:

“I’m proud to lead such a strong and dedicated team as we enter this new chapter. With the reef facing unprecedented challenges, our team’s adaptability ensures we are ready to meet them head-on. Together with our partners, we’re committed to protecting our reefs and securing their future in an ever-changing environment.”