Reef World Foundation Launches End-of-Year Campaign

The Reef-World Foundation has launched its first-ever end-of-year campaign.

The organization plays a leading role in protecting coral reefs around the world through various projects, including being the main coordinator of the UN Environment Program’s Green Fins initiative.

The Save Our Reefs end-of-year campaign aims to encourage decision-makers to take immediate action to protect and preserve the world’s reefs and endangered habitats. The Reef Word Foundation is also looking for donations to help drive the campaign forward.

Commenting on the campaign, Reef-World Foundation Executive Director Chloe Harvey stated:

“I’m excited to launch our first-ever Save Our Reefs campaign! It’s a call to action for everyone to join us to protect these vital ecosystems. Your donation directly supports our work with communities, governments, and NGOs, ensuring the health and resilience of coral reefs for generations to come.”

