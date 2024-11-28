Thursday, November 28, 2024
Ocean

Reef-World to Take Part In Big Give Christmas Challenge

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Reef-World’s Green Fins Global Hub Shortlisted As A Finalist In Con X Tech Prize
Reef-World’s Green Fins Global Hub Shortlisted As A Finalist In Con X Tech Prize

The Reef-World Foundation (conservation charity and coordinator of Green Fins) has been selected to participate in the Big Give’s Christmas Challenge Campaign.

The charity is taking part in the Christmas Challenge to raise £4,000/~€4,799/~US$5,071 in just one week.

This week-long global fundraising campaign is kicking off on Giving Tuesday (December 3rd), beginning at 12:00 p.m. UTC and runs through December 10th.

Every pound donated will be matched by Big Give to charities who are striving to make a positive impact in areas from climate change, to emergency relief efforts, health, education and many more.

According to Naomi McClure, development manager at The Reef-World Foundation:

“The Big Give Christmas Campaign is a golden opportunity for people to make double the difference for coral reefs with one donation. This is a critical time for coral reefs, we are at risk of losing them forever, but there is still time to act and the time is now! Make this festive season that much more special by knowing you’ve done your bit to ensure our planet stays healthy for everyone’s future.”

To get involved, visit BigGive.org and donate from 3 – 10 December.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,110FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US