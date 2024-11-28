Reef-World to Take Part In Big Give Christmas Challenge

The Reef-World Foundation (conservation charity and coordinator of Green Fins) has been selected to participate in the Big Give’s Christmas Challenge Campaign.

The charity is taking part in the Christmas Challenge to raise £4,000/~€4,799/~US$5,071 in just one week.

This week-long global fundraising campaign is kicking off on Giving Tuesday (December 3rd), beginning at 12:00 p.m. UTC and runs through December 10th.

Every pound donated will be matched by Big Give to charities who are striving to make a positive impact in areas from climate change, to emergency relief efforts, health, education and many more.

According to Naomi McClure, development manager at The Reef-World Foundation:

“The Big Give Christmas Campaign is a golden opportunity for people to make double the difference for coral reefs with one donation. This is a critical time for coral reefs, we are at risk of losing them forever, but there is still time to act and the time is now! Make this festive season that much more special by knowing you’ve done your bit to ensure our planet stays healthy for everyone’s future.”

To get involved, visit BigGive.org and donate from 3 – 10 December.