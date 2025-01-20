Monday, January 20, 2025
Ocean

Research Finds A Connection Between Healthy Reefs and Fishing Yields

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Fish swim among Australia's Great Barrier Reef. In the past 30 years, coral bleaching caused by ocean warming has contributed to a 19% loss of the world’s coral reef area. (Image Credit: Konrad Hughen/©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)
Fish swim among Australia's Great Barrier Reef. In the past 30 years, coral bleaching caused by ocean warming has contributed to a 19% loss of the world’s coral reef area. (Image Credit: Konrad Hughen/©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

A new study has found a strong correlation between the presence of healthy coral reefs and the health of fishing yields.

The latest study was led by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and focused on the fishing yield of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

The scientists analyzed yields from 2016 through 2020 of nine fisheries-dependent areas. They found that there is a direct relationship between the health of the reefs and the fishing yields generated. 

According to WHOI environmental economist Marine Yaqin Liu:

“This rapid loss of coral will force fish capable of living independently of them to move elsewhere. Less concentrated populations can lead to smaller yields for fisheries. For fish that rely on reefs for food or shelter, such as butterflyfish and coral trout, yields will shrink as their populations do. It is important to support claims about climate change with hard data. Responsible fisheries are already safeguarding coral reefs by integrating sustainable approaches, but human impacts like ocean warming and acidification further threaten coral reefs and fisheries yields.

“WHOI’s Reef Solutions Team continues to study and develop innovative ways to restore and strengthen coral reefs, with a goal of taking successful learnings and implementing them globally.”

While assistant professor of economics and financial studies at Clarkson University in New York Qingran Li added:

“Coral trout and saddletail snapper are part of Queensland, Australia’s line fishery, an industry with $27-31 million gross value. While this methodology of this study does not lend itself to making dollar predictions, we can expect a decline in fishing yields to have substantial economic impacts, such as loss of jobs and reduced export.”

You can find the original research here

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,331FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US