Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Underwater Imaging

‘Safe Under the Sea’ Photo Contest Winners Announced

By John Liang

-

Safe Under The Sea photo contest winner Edwar Herreno
Safe Under The Sea photo contest winner Edwar Herreno

Winners of the “Safe Under the Sea” underwater photography contest have been announced, with Edwar Herreno’sReleasing Hope” taking home the top prize.

Herreno’s winning shot (see above) shows marine biologist Eduardo Espinosa releasing a tagged hammerhead pup in order to study a unique shark nursery.

The “Safe Under the Sea” competition, organized by Underwater Photography Magazine, is a special, mid-year contest to bring people from around the world together to dust off old hard drives, share the beauty of the oceans, and help aid the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control in their fight to improve the health of the planet and its people.

Top prizes included more than a few gift certificates from Bluewater Photo and Bluewater Travel, a $500 gift certificate as well as an Ikelite DS161 strobe, the new Paralenz Vaquita dive camera, a five-day dive package with AquaMarine Diving Bali and the Watergarden Hotel, and a trip for one at Atlantis Dive Resorts. Twelve different categories ensured a competitive contest for all levels and disciplines of underwater photography.

As a result of competition, the Underwater Photography Guide was able to donate 25% of the proceeds, translating to thousands of dollars, to the WHO and CDC in their fight against COVID-19.

According to Bluewater Photo and Travel owner and Underwater Photography Guide publisher Scott Gietler:

“The images from this special competition, especially the winning conservation image, represent hope. Hope for our oceans, hope for our travel & dive industries ravaged by Coronavirus, and hope that our nations can come together.”

To see the full list of winners, go to underwaterphotographyguide.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

