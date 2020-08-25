‘Safe Under the Sea’ Photo Contest Winners Announced

Winners of the “Safe Under the Sea” underwater photography contest have been announced, with Edwar Herreno’s “Releasing Hope” taking home the top prize.

Herreno’s winning shot (see above) shows marine biologist Eduardo Espinosa releasing a tagged hammerhead pup in order to study a unique shark nursery.

The “Safe Under the Sea” competition, organized by Underwater Photography Magazine, is a special, mid-year contest to bring people from around the world together to dust off old hard drives, share the beauty of the oceans, and help aid the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control in their fight to improve the health of the planet and its people.

Top prizes included more than a few gift certificates from Bluewater Photo and Bluewater Travel, a $500 gift certificate as well as an Ikelite DS161 strobe, the new Paralenz Vaquita dive camera, a five-day dive package with AquaMarine Diving Bali and the Watergarden Hotel, and a trip for one at Atlantis Dive Resorts. Twelve different categories ensured a competitive contest for all levels and disciplines of underwater photography.

As a result of competition, the Underwater Photography Guide was able to donate 25% of the proceeds, translating to thousands of dollars, to the WHO and CDC in their fight against COVID-19.

According to Bluewater Photo and Travel owner and Underwater Photography Guide publisher Scott Gietler:

“The images from this special competition, especially the winning conservation image, represent hope. Hope for our oceans, hope for our travel & dive industries ravaged by Coronavirus, and hope that our nations can come together.”

To see the full list of winners, go to underwaterphotographyguide.com.