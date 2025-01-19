Sunday, January 19, 2025
Saildrone To Map Coastal Waters Off Florida

Saildrone to Map Gulf of Mexico (Photo credit: Saildrone)
Saildrone to Map Gulf of Mexico (Photo credit: Saildrone)

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has awarded Saildrone a contract to map the state’s coastal waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

This latest development is part of the multi-year Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative (FSMI)

The contract, worth US$1.66 million/~€1.62 million, tasks Saildrone with collecting high-resolution multibeam data in the Middle Grounds region. To achieve this, the company will use two 10-meter/30-foot Saildrone Voyager uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).

In total, Saildrone will map a massive 2,817 square kilometers/1,088 square miles of seafloor.

Commenting on the contract Saildrone Vice President of Ocean Mapping Brian Connon said:

“Mapping the Florida coastline is vital for understanding our dynamic coastal environments, supporting sustainable resource management, and enhancing resilience against extreme weather events. FSMI will provide critical insights that empower policymakers, researchers, and local communities to protect vital ecosystems and infrastructure along Florida’s coasts. Saildrone USVs efficiently and safely collect high-resolution bathymetric data while minimizing environmental impact.”

Sourceoceannews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

