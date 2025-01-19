Saildrone To Map Coastal Waters Off Florida

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has awarded Saildrone a contract to map the state’s coastal waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

This latest development is part of the multi-year Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative (FSMI).

The contract, worth US$1.66 million/~€1.62 million, tasks Saildrone with collecting high-resolution multibeam data in the Middle Grounds region. To achieve this, the company will use two 10-meter/30-foot Saildrone Voyager uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).

In total, Saildrone will map a massive 2,817 square kilometers/1,088 square miles of seafloor.

Commenting on the contract Saildrone Vice President of Ocean Mapping Brian Connon said:

“Mapping the Florida coastline is vital for understanding our dynamic coastal environments, supporting sustainable resource management, and enhancing resilience against extreme weather events. FSMI will provide critical insights that empower policymakers, researchers, and local communities to protect vital ecosystems and infrastructure along Florida’s coasts. Saildrone USVs efficiently and safely collect high-resolution bathymetric data while minimizing environmental impact.”