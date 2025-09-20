Saturday, September 20, 2025
Ocean

Scientists Name New Coral Species After Star Wars’ Chewbacca

John Liang
-

Chewbacca Coral (Image credit: University of Hawaii)
Scientists have named a newly discovered deep-sea coral after Chewbacca from “Star Wars.”

The coral, named Iridogorgia chewbacca and found in the tropical western Pacific, is known for its long, flexible branches and shiny surface. The species earned its nickname because the coral’s “hairy” looking branches and upright, lone-standing appearance reminded researchers of the furry character from the “Star Wars” films.

The species belongs to the genus Iridogorgia, a group of deep-sea corals with long, spiraling structures. The new coral was first seen in waters off Moloka’i in 2006 and later near the Mariana Trench in 2016. The Moloka’i specimen measured about 4 feet/1.22 meters tall, while the Mariana Trench sample was about 20 inches/50.8cm. The branches are flexible and can grow up to 15 inches/38.1cm long.

Les Watling, professor emeritus in UH Manoa’s School of Life Sciences and co-author of the study published in Zootaxa, recognized the coral while reviewing research from colleagues in China. His earlier work in Hawaii waters and collaborations with NOAA expeditions helped confirm that it was a new species.

Watling said:

“Seeing this coral for the first time was unforgettable. Its long, flexible branches and shape immediately reminded me of Chewbacca. Even after years of deep-sea work, discoveries like this still make me stop and take notice.”

The study used both physical characteristics and genetic analysis to describe Iridogorgia chewbacca and another new species, Iridogorgia curva. It also documented other known species in the western Pacific. Researchers found the region has a high diversity of Iridogorgia, with 10 species recorded in tropical western Pacific waters.

Each coral colony is made up of thousands of tiny polyps, which work together to form the larger structure. Despite its large size and striking appearance, the Chewbacca coral usually occurs alone, scattered across deep-sea rocky bottoms.

Strands of Chewbacca Coral (Image credit: University of Hawaii)
