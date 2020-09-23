Scuba.Digital’s Online 2020 Dive Show Offering Up Some Excellent Prizes

The Scuba.Digital Dive Show has announced some excellent prizes on offer for its 2020 edition.

You don’t need to do anything special to enter the draw, and all tickets will be automatically enrolled. To claim your prize, you need to ensure that you are in the stage area when the draw takes place, and the names are called out.

The list of fantastic prizes includes:

PT Innerseas Adventures: 1 free plus a companion at 50% trip aboard either of their boats, the SMY Ondina, and MY Oceanic.

Baja My Love: private humpback whale safari (3 private trips).

One-week cruise for 2 to the Philippines in 2021 courtesy of The Napoleon Divers / The Wanukaka Corporation.

9-night package in February 2021 to St Helena courtesy of Indigo Safaris.

4 guided shore dives with Kit and unlimited tanks for 5 days for 2 days, courtesy of Fundiving Curacao.

Tickets start at US$10/~€8.4 /~£7.7.

The 2020 Scuba.Digital Dive Show takes place online from October 23rd to October 26th, 2020.

