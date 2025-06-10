Scuba Diving Magazine Now Accepting Entries For 2025 ‘Through Your Lens’ Photo Contest

Scuba Diving Magazine’s 21st annual “Through Your Lens” photo contest is underway and accepting images that highlight the incredible underwater world.

According to Candice Landau, Content Director for Scuba Diving Magazine:

“Entering our Through Your Lens Photo Contest isn’t just about winning. It’s about beginning the journey of putting your work out there, sharing your unique perspective, and realizing just how much impact your images can have. With categories for all levels, including an amateur category specifically for newcomers, there’s a real chance to get noticed and inspire positive ocean change.”

Photographers will be able to submit to five different categories: wide angle, macro, split shot, amateur and cold water.

Scuba Diving has confirmed the return of highly esteemed underwater photographers Brandon Cole, Kate Jonker, Suzan Meldonian and Alex Mustard to assist as guest judges.

Entry is free, and photographers can submit up to five entries per category.

The grand prize winner will receive a US$1,000/~€875 cash prize and a weeklong liveaboard trip aboard the Komodo Aggressor. First-place winners for each specified category will receive an Aggressor Adventures liveaboard trip; second-place winners will receive a Scubapro regulator; and third-place winners will receive a SeaLife SportDiver S smartphone housing.

Two winners in the Amateur category will receive a liveaboard trip from All Star Liveaboards. Select winners will also be given the opportunity to have their photos featured on PADI certification cards.

All winners and honorable mentions will be published in the September/October 2025 Photo Issue of Scuba Diving Magazine, with the cover featuring one of the contest entries. Entries are open now until July 7, 2025 on scubadiving.com/photocontest.