Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Ocean

SCUBAPRO and Mote Marine Laboratory Announce Coral Restoration Partnership

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Coral reef
Beautifiul underwater panoramic view with tropical fish and coral reefs

SCUBAPRO and Mote Marine Laboratory announced a partnership to create a coral restoration community.

The project aims to combine SCUBAPRO’s global reach through its global network of conservation-conscious dealers with the science-based approach of Mote Marine Laboratory to coral conservation. That way, coral conservation events for divers can be organized on a global scale to protect the environment they love so much.

The events will be one-day programs where participants can learn about reef ecology and the various cutting-edge techniques used by the Mote Marine Laboratory in their coral restoration efforts.

Commenting on the initiative, Helen Johnson-Leipold, the chairwoman and chief executive officer of Johnson Outdoors, SCUBAPRO’s parent company, stated:

“At Johnson Outdoors, we consider it our responsibility to leave the world a better place and to accelerate our environmental efforts. We’re excited to partner with Mote Marine Laboratory to offer divers the opportunity to dive with us and help restore coral reefs.”

While Dr. Michael Crosby, the president & CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, added:

“Coral reefs are the building block of the ocean ecosystem, accounting for 25 percent of marine life worldwide. We’re excited to partner with Johnson Outdoors and SCUBAPRO on this program that will bring scale to a program rooted in ground-breaking science.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
102,565FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
10,900FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US