SCUBAPRO and Mote Marine Laboratory Announce Coral Restoration Partnership

SCUBAPRO and Mote Marine Laboratory announced a partnership to create a coral restoration community.

The project aims to combine SCUBAPRO’s global reach through its global network of conservation-conscious dealers with the science-based approach of Mote Marine Laboratory to coral conservation. That way, coral conservation events for divers can be organized on a global scale to protect the environment they love so much.

The events will be one-day programs where participants can learn about reef ecology and the various cutting-edge techniques used by the Mote Marine Laboratory in their coral restoration efforts.

Commenting on the initiative, Helen Johnson-Leipold, the chairwoman and chief executive officer of Johnson Outdoors, SCUBAPRO’s parent company, stated:

“At Johnson Outdoors, we consider it our responsibility to leave the world a better place and to accelerate our environmental efforts. We’re excited to partner with Mote Marine Laboratory to offer divers the opportunity to dive with us and help restore coral reefs.”

While Dr. Michael Crosby, the president & CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, added:

“Coral reefs are the building block of the ocean ecosystem, accounting for 25 percent of marine life worldwide. We’re excited to partner with Johnson Outdoors and SCUBAPRO on this program that will bring scale to a program rooted in ground-breaking science.”