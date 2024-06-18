Sea of Change And Underwater Spotter Team Up For Fundraiser

The Sea of Change Foundation announced that it has teamed up with Underwater Spotter for a fundraiser in June.

During the month of June 2024, when you purchase one of Underwater Spotter’s Identification guides using the Sea of Change promo code SEAOFCHANGE2024, $4 will be donated to the Sea of Change Foundation.

Furthermore, you will receive a 15% discount on your purchase by using the promo code SEAOFCHANGE2024 when checking out.

According to Holly Lieberman, Underwater Spotter’s Chief A-fish-ionado (which is her formal title):

“My happiest moments are spent underwater, surrounded by ocean life…all I want for my birthday fundraiser this year is your help keeping the ocean a happy place, to share our books with other ocean lovers, and to donate some of that goodness with a nonprofit that supports our vision of healthy oceans like the Sea of Change Foundation does.”

While the Foundation’s Executive Director, Samantha Whitcraft, stated:

“The detailed and easy-to-use Underwater Spotter guides are part of our biennial Sea of Change Foundation’s Caribbean Conservation Adventure trip with Aggressor Adventures® so it is great to have this opportunity to share them with all our diver and snorkeler friends during this generous sale and promotion.”

Go to underwaterspotter.com to use the discount before the end of the month.