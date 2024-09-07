Sea Of Change Foundation Aids Turtle Conservation In Mexico

The Sea of Change Foundation has been involved in protecting turtle habitats in Mexico this summer.

The Science Exchange Internship Program conducted research looking into the effects of light pollution on turtle nesting beaches in Mexico.

Artificial lights can have terrible consequences for turtle hatchlings, which are programmed to use lights for navigation. As a result, they become disoriented and end up crawling around in circles on the beach, where they are preyed upon, die from dehydration, wander into roads, or worse.

According to the Science Exchange Internship Program Director Katherine Comer Santos:

“This important, local campaign will incentivize still more bright ideas and actions to help save endangered sea turtles, starting with turning off our lights at night along our coasts. Other things our community and you can do include cleaning nesting beaches, reducing plastic use, and donating to conservation organizations like the Science Exchange and the Sea of Change Foundation.”

While Sea of Change Foundation Executive Director Samantha Whitcraft added:

“At the Sea of Change Foundation, we believe in empowering local communities to protect their environment while seeking to live in harmony with endangered wildlife. This project is an excellent example of that. The project’s strategy and goals align with our core mission of creating positive change for the natural world we all love to enjoy and explore…through the Foundation, 100% of donations go directly to such conservation initiatives to help ensure future generations can also experience the natural world and its wonders.”