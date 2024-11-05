Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Sea of Change Foundation Announces 2024 Auction

John Liang
By John Liang

Sea Of Change Foundation
The Sea of Change Foundation is once again launching an online auction and fundraiser running from November 1, 2024 (8:00 AM ET) to November 30, 2024 (11:59 PM ET).

Auction items are offered with most opening bids starting well below retail value including trips, adventures, water sports and dive gear, unique and prestigious artwork, camera gear and more.

Starting with Aggressor Adventures, there are four “trips of a lifetime” to bid on:

Additional marine adventures available to bid on range from watching gray whales in Baja to island-hopping in the Philippines, along with land-based adventures like glamping at the Grand Canyon to a “Four Diamond Luxury Mexico Resort” weeklong stay for two guests.

The auction also includes outdoor sports equipment from a stand-up paddle board to a sports watch and specialty knives.

The fundraiser is being sponsored by SSI – Scuba Schools International, Divers Alert Network, SCUBA Show, LiveAboard.com and Classified Diving. All funds raised support the Foundation’s mission to create positive change for the natural world. The Foundation is the official conservation partner of Aggressor Adventures.

Samantha Whitcraft, the Foundation’s Executive Director, said:

“We are deeply grateful for the support of this year’s Official Sponsors, SSI, SCUBA Show, DAN, Liveaboard.com, andClassified Diving and to all who kindly donated to our 2024 auction fundraiser. Without the dive and adventure travel community’s dedication to conservation and their generosity, this amazing auction, and the critical conservation it will fund would not be possible.”

While Aggressor Adventures CEO and Board Chair of the Foundation Wayne Brown added:

“We are so excited to work, again, with Doug McNeese, SSI President of International Business Development and so many conservationists working to preserve our coral reefs, terrestrial ecosystems, and threatened species. Please join us and our Official 2024 Sponsors in raising funds by bidding in the auction or by donating to help support the Foundation’s excellent work supporting innovative, community-based conservation projects around the world.”

To make a bid, go to the auction website.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

