Sea of Change Foundation Bestows Dan Orr With 2024 Lifetime Explorer Award

By John Liang

Dan Orr

The Sea of Change Foundation has announced that its Board of Directors has nominated and chosen Dan Orr to receive the 2024 Lifetime Explorer Award.

Each year the Foundation’s Board of Directors honors an individual for a lifetime of excellence in environmental awareness and exploration. Orr joins the ranks of past Lifetime Explorer awardees such as Captain Wayne Hasson, Doug McNeese, Jean-Michel Cousteau and Michele Westmorland.

The official award will be presented at the Aggressor Adventures booth during this year’s  DEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, November 21 at 5 pm local time.

During his 23 years of service at the Divers Alert Network (DAN), Orr held various positions from Director of Training to President/CEO. He used grassroots approaches to educate divers about DAN and traveled the world to further DAN’s diver safety mission. One of Orr’s early roles at DAN was to develop and implement the DAN Emergency Oxygen First Aid Program that has become the standard of care in providing first aid to injured divers.

Now a diving industry consultant, Orr continues to share his diving safety expertise through regular free-diver safety webinars and invited presentations at national and international diving conventions. Orr has authored several books and written hundreds of articles on various diver safety topics. 

According to Wayne Brown, Chairman of the Foundation’s Board and CEO of Aggressor Adventures:

“Recognizing Dan’s dedication to both safe diving and promoting big adventures is our honor.”

While the Foundation’s Executive Director Samantha Whitcraft added:

“Dan’s friendship and guidance in diving have been personally invaluable to me; I’m thrilled we have this opportunity to publicly recognize all his hard work. Dan Orr is truly a lifetime explorer, blazing a trail of safe diving for us all to follow.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

