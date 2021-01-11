Monday, January 11, 2021
Underwater Imaging

Sea & Sea Unveils New MDX-R5 Housing For Canon EOS R5

By Sam Helmy

-

Sea & Sea has announced the introduction of its latest housing for the Canon EOS R5.

The new MDX-R5 is from the MDX line of housings and features a host of advanced features as standard and a new modern design. Features of the new housing include:

  • Ergonomic design with all major controls within easy reach.
  • All camera control buttons are marked with luminescent stickers.
  • Built-in leak sensor for peace of mind.
  • Lens Lock system to change lenses without removing the camera from the housing.
  • 24mm port capable of dealing with HDMI 2 cables.
  • Compatibility with an optical converter as well as a manual flash trigger.

You can find out more information here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

