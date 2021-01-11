Sea & Sea Unveils New MDX-R5 Housing For Canon EOS R5

Sea & Sea has announced the introduction of its latest housing for the Canon EOS R5.

The new MDX-R5 is from the MDX line of housings and features a host of advanced features as standard and a new modern design. Features of the new housing include:

Ergonomic design with all major controls within easy reach.

All camera control buttons are marked with luminescent stickers.

Built-in leak sensor for peace of mind.

Lens Lock system to change lenses without removing the camera from the housing.

24mm port capable of dealing with HDMI 2 cables.

Compatibility with an optical converter as well as a manual flash trigger.

