If you’re a pro or amateur underwater shutterbug, the United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition is now accepting submissions for 2020.

Winning images will be recognized at the United Nations World Oceans Day 2020 virtual global conference on Monday, June 8th produced in partnership with Oceanic Global.

The winners’ photos will also be published on the official UN World Oceans Day website as well as on social media including the UN World Oceans Day Instagram account.

According to Ellen Cuylaerts, the curator for the competition:

“Our past encounters with marine life are now more cherished than ever before. So many of us around the world are longing to be in the water again and enjoying the beauty of our seas. Today we need to be reminded of how vital a resource the ocean is and how urgently we need to protect it for present and future generations. This photo competition not only showcases stunning photography but also reveals the emotional stories behind the images from people who are dedicated ocean ambassadors.”

This year, the competition has 10 thematic categories for submissions, including four new ones:

Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean

Rejuvenation

Digital Ocean Photo Art

Science in Action: Ocean Decade 2021- 2030.

There’s also a youth category for photographers under 18 years old.

Dive Photo Guide is hosting this year’s competition; DPG has been involved since the contest’s inception in 2014.

All entries are required to be submitted by 12:00am Eastern Standard Time on May 3rd, 2020.

For more info on the photo competition as well as all activities and events celebrating World Oceans Day 2020, go to www.unworldoceansday.org.

(Image credit: Dan Charity)