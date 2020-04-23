E-Line Media, the company developing the “Beyond Blue” ocean exploration video game, announced this week that the game will officially launch on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One during the week of World Oceans Day, which takes place on June 8th, 2020.

The announcement was made during an Earth Day Youtube livestream that gave viewers an opportunity to ask the scientists who advised the developers on the game questions about “Beyond Blue” and other ocean topics.

Across multiple dives, “Beyond Blue” draws players into a science-driven adventure that is a meld of E-Line Media’s gaming expertise and the incredible insight from scientists like Dr. Samantha Joye, one of the foremost oceanographers in the world. “Beyond Blue” is also inspired by and features content from Blue Planet II.

According to Michael Angst, CEO of E-Line Media and Creative Director for “Beyond Blue“:

“We are extremely excited to share Beyond Blue with everyone. We have taken care to craft a visual and audio experience that immerses players in the beauty of the ocean and the amazing creatures that inhabit it, while hopefully doing so with some interpretation and artistry.

“Players will explore diverse environments ranging from a sun-dappled, oasis-like atoll down through the gauzy blue ‘twilight’ zone where only the faintest amount of light reaches to the midnight of the abyssal zone, where rarely seen creatures produce their own light in an environment otherwise devoid of light.”

The game features eight unique dives where players will use advanced technology to document the different species they encounter, track changes to the ecosystem, and unravel the mystery of a pod of whales that have experienced a brand new addition to the family. As the player listens to their beautiful songs, there’s something disrupting their environment and you’re going to get to the bottom of it.

A “first look” of the game is available now on Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, AppleTV and Mac.

To learn more about “Beyond Blue,” go to www.beyondbluegame.com or check them out on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Check out the latest gameplay trailer below or the Earth Day livestream here.