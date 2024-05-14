Shearwater Research Announces the Peregrine TX Dive Computer with Air Integration

Shearwater Research has officially unveiled the Peregrine TX, a new addition to their line of high-performance dive computers. The Peregrine TX, which includes air integration and a digital compass, builds on the success of the original Peregrine, known for its user-friendly interface and bright, full-color display.

The Peregrine TX is designed for sport divers seeking a reliable and powerful dive computer. Its features include a 2.2-inch full-color LCD screen, multiple dive modes (Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox), and a depth rating of up to 120 meters / 394 feet. With the addition of air integration, divers can now benefit from Gas Time Remaining (GTR) calculations, which help to extend dive times and improve safety.

The new model also incorporates a 3-axis, tilt-compensated digital compass, making underwater navigation straightforward and precise. Customizable vibration alerts and Bluetooth® connectivity to the Shearwater Cloud further enhance the dive experience.

Shearwater’s CEO, Jason Leggat, emphasized the company’s commitment to integrating air options across all Shearwater dive computers. He stated, “Not only does this support improve diver safety, but it creates a more seamless diving experience.” Josh Horoshok, VP of Sales and Marketing, added, “All critical dive data is found in one device, allowing us to do more of what we all love.”

The Peregrine TX will begin shipping immediately today – May 14, 2024 – and will be available from authorized Shearwater dealers. The retail price for the Peregrine TX is $700 USD / $950 CAD / £690 GBP, with a Peregrine TX + Swift combo priced at $1000 USD / $1365 CAD / £1010 GBP.

Specifications:

Screen : 2.2″ full-color LCD

: 2.2″ full-color LCD Dive Modes : Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox, Gauge mode

: Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox, Gauge mode Depth Rating : 120 meters / 394 feet

: 120 meters / 394 feet Battery Life : Up to 30 hours

: Up to 30 hours Connectivity : Bluetooth®

: Bluetooth® Compass : 3-axis, tilt-compensated digital compass

: 3-axis, tilt-compensated digital compass Pricing: $700 USD / $950 CAD / £690 GBP (Peregrine TX), $1000 USD / $1365 CAD / £1010 GBP (Peregrine TX + Swift combo)

The release of the Peregrine TX marks another milestone for Shearwater, which has been at the forefront of dive computer innovation. The original Peregrine, launched in 2020, quickly gained popularity for its intuitive design and functionality, catering to novice and experienced divers. The introduction of air integration in the Peregrine TX continues this tradition, offering advanced features at an accessible price point.

For more information, and how to purchase, visit Shearwater’s official website.