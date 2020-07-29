Shearwater Research Unveils New Peregrine Dive Computer

Shearwater Research recently announced the launch of its new Peregrine dive computer.

The Peregrine has four diving modes — Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox and Gauge. It sports simplified recreational dive modes, full decompression support, built-in quick dive planner and wireless charging.

Tyler Coen, Director of Engineering at Shearwater, explains the design concept behind the Peregrine:

“While a Shearwater [dive computer] at a lower price is a great concept, cost reductions could not sacrifice Shearwater’s reputation. A fantastic screen, high robustness, and simple usability were non-negotiable. We found efficiencies by using the Perdix screen, Teric buttons, and by reducing the depth rating to 120m. Some advanced features like technical modes, the digital compass, and air integration were removed, but the fundamental Shearwater experience remains.”

The Peregrine’s firmware is based on the Perdix recreational 3-gas nitrox mode, further adding to that an even simpler single gas mode, he said. A gauge mode is included, making the Peregrine a great backup for those advancing on to technical diving.

Some of the additional features that the Peregrine offers are:

User-customizable display

Bühlmann ZHL-16C with gradient factors

Depth rating of 120 m / 394 ft

CNS Tracking

No lockout for dive plan deviations

Rechargeable battery capable of yielding 30-hours of dive time per charge

Onboard dive logging storage of 200 hours

Vibration alerts

Bluetooth connectivity.

The Peregrine retails for US$450 (~384 Euros) plus taxes. For more info, check out the video below or go to shearwater.com.