Saturday, August 1, 2020
Scuba Diving

Shearwater Research Unveils New Peregrine Dive Computer

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Shearwater Research's Peregrine dive computer
Shearwater Research's Peregrine dive computer

Shearwater Research recently announced the launch of its new Peregrine dive computer.

The Peregrine has four diving modes — Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox and Gauge. It sports simplified recreational dive modes, full decompression support, built-in quick dive planner and wireless charging.

Tyler Coen, Director of Engineering at Shearwater, explains the design concept behind the Peregrine:

“While a Shearwater [dive computer] at a lower price is a great concept, cost reductions could not sacrifice Shearwater’s reputation. A fantastic screen, high robustness, and simple usability were non-negotiable. We found efficiencies by using the Perdix screen, Teric buttons, and by reducing the depth rating to 120m. Some advanced features like technical modes, the digital compass, and air integration were removed, but the fundamental Shearwater experience remains.”

The Peregrine’s firmware is based on the Perdix recreational 3-gas nitrox mode, further adding to that an even simpler single gas mode, he said. A gauge mode is included, making the Peregrine a great backup for those advancing on to technical diving.

Some of the additional features that the Peregrine offers are:

  • User-customizable display
  • Bühlmann ZHL-16C with gradient factors
  • Depth rating of 120 m / 394 ft
  • CNS Tracking
  • No lockout for dive plan deviations
  • Rechargeable battery capable of yielding 30-hours of dive time per charge
  • Onboard dive logging storage of 200 hours
  • Vibration alerts
  • Bluetooth connectivity.

The Peregrine retails for US$450 (~384 Euros) plus taxes. For more info, check out the  video below or go to shearwater.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

292,930FansLike
66,223FollowersFollow
2,408FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,303FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US