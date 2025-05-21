Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Shearwater Unveils New Perdix 2 Journeys Edition Dive Computer

John Liang
By John Liang

Shearwater Research this week is introducing the Perdix 2 Journeys Edition dive computer.

Drawing inspiration from the history of diving helmets and tools — this new dive computer features a bronze-colored titanium bezel, combining reliability with Shearwater’s fully-featured flagship Perdix 2 dive computer.

The company says:

“A custom-designed sleeve invites divers into a world of underwater exploration, supported by a marketing campaign that celebrates legendary dive destinations including the Red Sea, Malta, Iceland and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.”

Perdix 2 Journeys Edition Dive Computer

Josh Horoshok, VP of sales and marketing at Shearwater Research, said:

“We know that divers value choice when it comes to colors and finishes. After the success of the Teric Journeys Edition, it made perfect sense to bring the bronze titanium bezel to our highly popular flagship model, the Perdix 2.”

The Perdix 2 Journeys Edition will make its global debut this week at the TDEX Dive Show in Bangkok, Thailand, where Shearwater distributor Dive Space will showcase the full range of Shearwater dive computers, including this new model.

Shearwater began shipping May 20th, so North American divers will see the Perdix 2 Journeys Edition for sale at the Scuba Show in Long Beach, California at the end of this month.

Horoshok added:

“This is an homage to the original Teric Journeys Edition, but more importantly, it offers a new option for our technical diving community. The campaign celebrates iconic dive sites — ideal environments for technical divers to explore, test their skills, and connect with diving’s adventurous spirit.”

The Perdix 2 Journeys Edition retails for US$1,165/CAD$1,140/€1,050.

For more info, go to shearwater.com.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

