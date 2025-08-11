Shocking Footage Reveals Multiple Dolphins Injured By Boats

Footage has emerged recently of dolphins with shocking injuries: several animals show damaged fins and two have their dorsal fins completely severed.

The imagery recorded by crew on the Mevagissey to Fowey ferry on Sunday August 3rd shows at least five animals within the pod of dolphins filmed had injured dorsal fins. Three dolphins had dorsal fins damaged or bent over and two had them completely severed.

Veterinary pathologist James Barnett from the Cornwall Marine Pathology team judged that the injuries had most likely come about from impact with high-speed watercraft or propellers.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust said it has received a number of reports recently of boats going straight toward and even through pods. It is illegal in the UK to intentionally or recklessly kill, injure or disturb cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises) under the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust Marine Conservation Officer Rebecca Allen said:

“Over the last 10 years we’ve had increased numbers of common dolphins in our Cornish inshore waters. Whilst this can lead to spectacular encounters for us, it also brings them into our very busy coastal waterways.

“We urge water users to please keep at a sensible speed and follow Government guidelines if they do see marine animals: reduce to a slow, ‘no-wake’ speed and keep to a safe distance — at least 100m [328ft] away.”

Over the past decade, coastal waters in the UK have become significantly busier with recreational boats, a trend that accelerated dramatically after the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased activity in the water, alongside a notable rise in the number of dolphins around the Southwest coast, elevates the risk of negative encounters and harm being caused to the animals.

Water users who would like to become more wildlife-friendly can find detailed advice at cornwallwildlifetrust.org.uk or via the DEFRA Marine and Coastal Wildlife website.