Solitude Liveaboards Announces Real Focus Underwater Shootout

Solitude Liveaboards has announced the launch of its 2026 Real Focus Underwater Shootout photo competition.

This year’s event will take place at the Solitude Acacia Resort (Anilao) and the Solitude Lembeh Resort (Lembeh Strait), from February 15, 2026 through April 30, 2026.

Over the course of 10 thrilling weeks, two of the world’s most celebrated muck diving destinations — Anilao, Philippines and the Lembeh Strait, Indonesia — will host this unrivalled underwater macro photography competition. Both locations are world-famous for their extraordinary biodiversity and captivating marine life. If you are into macro, these iconic locations promise locations like no other.

Eligibility for the competition is straightforward: guests staying a minimum of three nights at either resort during the competition period are eligible to participate.

Like every competition, the 2026 Real Focus Underwater Shootout photo competition has its own title: “Break the Habit 2026.” The competition urges you to “SHIFT YOUR MINDSET. Change the Status Quo.”

As such, the Real Focus Underwater Shootout photo competition is not only looking for images that are utterly stunning, but also ones that are “Honest. Ethical. And Transformative!”

You can find out more information and register here.