Monday, August 10, 2020
SSI's Blue Oceans Initiative Provides Free Programs For Divers and Operators

By Sam Helmy

Scuba Schools International has announced that it will be providing free ocean conservation programs to dive centers and divers alike through its Blue Oceans Initiative.

The new programs offer a host of information about a diverse range of conservation topics from coral reefs and sharks, to plastics and marine protected areas.

The new program is available to both divers and individual dive centers. To be eligible, a dive center must meet the following requirement.

  • Be a current in status SSI Training Center.
  • Maintain the highest environmentally friendly standards at the center at all times
  • Support and promote the SSI Sustainable Diver Code and Blue Oceans Philosophy.
  • Offer training and education in Photo, Video, Perfect Buoyancy, and SSI Ecology programs.
  • Organize a minimum of one environmental protection or clean-up event annually.
  • Take an active role in supporting environmental activities, projects, and organizations.

The SSI Blue Oceans Initiative is open to all divers who want to commit to the environment and be fulfilled as ocean guardians.

You can find out more information here, or check out a video of SSI Blue Oceans below.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

