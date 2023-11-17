Friday, November 17, 2023
Stream2Sea Announces New Products at DEMA Show 2023

Stream 2 Sea at DEMA Show 2023
Stream2Sea is best known for its Ocean and Reef Safe Sunscreen.

Formulated to be both eco-friendly as well cosmetically safe for all skin types, the company is introducing the following at this year’s DEMA Show:

  • Professional-strength formula Mask De-fog Spray: Previously only available in a gel, this new version allows for consistent application and is packaged in their new 100% Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic bottle.
  • Water Sport Ear Rinse: Designed to prevent moisture build-up, this 5-ingredient solution helps to safeguard your ears gently and without over drying.
  • SPF 40 Sport Tin: Available for pre-order, this zinc-based, non-whitening sunblock is designed with a high heat melting point of 145 degrees and compact canister which eliminates leaks.

For more information or to place your order, go to Stream2Sea.com.

Jennifer Morgan is the Founder of 321Freedive and creator of the 1st Freediving specific Conference in North America. Her passion for the gift in Freediving has led her to create Events and Outreach programs which consistently support safety centered educational opportunities.

