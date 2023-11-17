Stream2Sea Announces New Products at DEMA Show 2023

Stream2Sea is best known for its Ocean and Reef Safe Sunscreen.

Formulated to be both eco-friendly as well cosmetically safe for all skin types, the company is introducing the following at this year’s DEMA Show:

Professional-strength formula Mask De-fog Spray: Previously only available in a gel, this new version allows for consistent application and is packaged in their new 100% Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic bottle.

Previously only available in a gel, this new version allows for consistent application and is packaged in their new 100% Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic bottle. Water Sport Ear Rinse: Designed to prevent moisture build-up, this 5-ingredient solution helps to safeguard your ears gently and without over drying.

Designed to prevent moisture build-up, this 5-ingredient solution helps to safeguard your ears gently and without over drying. SPF 40 Sport Tin: Available for pre-order, this zinc-based, non-whitening sunblock is designed with a high heat melting point of 145 degrees and compact canister which eliminates leaks.

For more information or to place your order, go to Stream2Sea.com.