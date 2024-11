The folks at Stream2Sea unveiled a new sunscreen at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas, the first one that not only does no harm to the coral reef but actually nourishes it.

The cream itself is made of titanium dioxide along with a proprietary blend of nutrients that feed corals and helps them grow.

The broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen is water resistant for 80 minutes and retails for US$26.95/~€25.

For more info, go to stream2sea.com.